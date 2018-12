HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man from Helena -West Helena, Arkansas disappeared while at a Mississippi casino over the weekend.

Benjamin Price was last seen by his wife around two a.m. Sunday at the Fitzgerald Casino in Tunica.

He was wearing a brown jacket, jeans and red slippers.

Authorities said he takes medication and may be in need of it.

If you’ve seen price, call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.