Two Arkansas robbery suspects shoot customer multiple times

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Police are looking for two suspects who shot a customer multiple times at a convenience store during a robbery Saturday.

Two armed suspects entered the Flash Market around 3:30 a.m. Dec. 29 at 6934 Hwy. I-55 Service Road, where they shot the customer.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for suspects. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (870)732-4444.

