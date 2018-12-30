× Some residents displeased with College of Art building development plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Plans are underway for a redesign of the Memphis College of Art Building across the street from the Overton Park entrance, and residents of the area said they are displeased with recent developments.

Plans recently released outline an $18 million investment into the property that sits across Poplar Avenue from the Midtown park, hoping to turn the former arts building into an art loft. Developers also plan to build a parking garage on the ground level.

One resident said he thinks that would just allow for a build-up of cars and traffic. Instead of a ground-floor garage, he said the space should be used as a residential or office space.

“It’s got no character, and it’s got no personality, and this is a neighborhood with character and personality across the street from Memphis’ Overton Park,” resident Robert Gordon said.

Gordon said he would rather the building have a more historical feel.

WREG is working to learn more about the plan and what other residents think.