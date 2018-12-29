Man who allegedly shot two dogs released, owners worried

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man allegedly shot a Memphis a couple's two dogs in a downtown apartment complex Friday, and that couple is worried because he was back in the apartments Saturday.

Cell phone video shows 43-year-old Reuben Ballard pointing a gun at his next-door neighbor Lee Lakey, laying on the ground. Lakey and fiancee Shaina Guttman say this started after Lakey saw Ballard in the hallway and asked if he could put his gun away.

Then two men exchanged words.

"I know that Lee asked him to put the gun away because the guy just had a gun on his hip for no reason, and as Lee was walking away, he hit Lee in the back of the head, which that riled the dogs up, and then that's when he started shooting at the dogs," said Guttman's sister, Bryana Guttman. Shaina Guttman and Lakey said they did not want to talk with WREG due to being too shaken up.

When Guttman heard the gunshots, she said she ran to the hallway and told police Ballard tuned the gun on her.

One dog, Brooklyn, was shot once and underwent surgery but is currently back home.

The other dog, Darth, was shot three times. He is still in the hospital and will have to go through physical therapy.

"The vets have said they think he'll make it, but they're concerned about him," Bryana Guttman said.

The couple also said they're concerned about the tension that now exists between the neighbors, so they're trying to figure out what to do now in order to live comfortably.

This is not the first time Ballard has had a canine confrontation, the couple said. They said he pointed a gun a another dog in the complex previously.

The couple is looking into what they can do legally, and Ballard is expected in court Monday.