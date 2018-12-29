× Man accused of shooting dogs, assaulting neighbors in downtown apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple in a downtown apartment says their neighbor shot their two dogs, then turned the gun on them, police say.

Reuben Ballard, 43, is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and cruelty to animals for an armed encounter that allegedly happened Friday in the 600 block of Tennessee Street.

According to police, a man was walking his dogs on a third-floor hallway in the apartment when he encountered his neighbor, Ballard. He moved the dogs against the wall and allowed Ballard to pass.

Then, according to the affidavit, he heard Ballard say something, and turned around to see his neighbor pointing a handgun at him. He turned away, and Ballard hit him in the head with the gun.

He then allegedly shot both of the man’s dogs and told the victim to get on the floor.

The victim’s fiancee then came out of their apartment, and Ballard allegedly pointed the gun at her, too, and told her to get back. Police said the woman gave them cellphone video showing that portion of the incident.