Cordova residents fighting back against proposed gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in one Cordova neighborhood are fighting back against proposed plans for a new gas station and convenience store that they fear would cause nothing but problems.

Residents say they first found out about Trinity Development Company’s proposed plans for the nearly 5,000 square foot building at the corner of Trinity and North Ericson Roads when signs went up late last month showing an application had already been filed for the project.

“We’re certainly concerned about the traffic, the noise, the fact that there are going to be gas tanks buried right behind residences here, the fumes,” said Sunset Downs Homeowners Association President Jim Frommel.

HOA members say other neighbors, church members and community leaders believe the gas station would create noise and traffic problems, increase crime and drive down property values.

“This is a residential area and it should remain a residential area,” said HOA board member Joe Blutas. “The city of Memphis is short on housing – they should build homes here. That’s what they need to build.”

They also say the traffic and possible criminal activity the gas station could bring put neighborhood children at risk.

“There’s no reason for it,” said HOA board member Mike Alexander. “If we were in the country, build it, we need it. You go a mile, you can go to a Kroger, an Exxon, a BP and Walmart gas stations.”

They say hundreds of people in the neighborhood have signed petitions opposing the project, and earlier this month, the HOA appealed the application in front of the Shelby County Land Use Control Board.

They were granted a 30-day extension and will plead their case again next month.

“We`d like to see the Land Use Control Board deny this application for a gas station and convenience store. That`s our ultimate hope in appealing this,” Frommel said.

A public community meeting is scheduled for January 7 at 6 p.m. at Grace Celebration Lutheran Church.

We’re told the developer has also been invited to answer questions about the project.

WREG reached out to Trinity Development Company for comment, but we haven’t gotten a response.