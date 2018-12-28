Would-be thief crashes into door, steals nothing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect attempted to rob a Whitehaven convenience store last week but ended up with nothing after quick thinking from the store clerk.

The would-be thief went to the bathroom and came out seconds later with a gun, trying to get behind the checkout counter. But just as he did this, the clerk locked the door to the counter and took out his own gun, causing the suspect to run away in fear.

"That's a crazy man," customer Bill Berry said.

The panicked suspect ran into one of the store's front door and fell to the ground.

"Long story short, he chose the wrong door because this door is always locked," Berry said.

It is not on video, but the suspect eventually chose the right door and escaped.

"He's the fool," Berry said.

Berry wondered if the man has ever tried to rob a store before. But based on the video, he said, "He ain't very good at it, you know what I'm saying? He ran out the wrong door."

Berry applauded the clerk, saying he did what he needed to do to protect the store and himself.

"It's his," Berry said. "If somebody come to y'all's house, y'all better do like dude did. Pull out something, something."

Christina Blount said she comes to this store often, and she's glad the suspect was no able to steal anything.

"I'm real happy about that," she said. "They're some nice people over here."

Police are still looking for the suspect, and Blount hopes the get him.

"This is my first time ever hearing of someone trying to rob over here," she said.

"Trying" is all that happened at the Marathon gas station in Whitehaven on Thursday.