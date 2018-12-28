× Unruly motel guest flings feces, urine-soaked towels at staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was a big mess at a Memphis motel Thursday night after a guest got gross and began flinging feces in the lobby.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. at the Airport Inn on Brooks Road near I-55.

Police said they responded to the motel three times Thursday because of the alleged antics of Burnestine Wright, 53.

The first time, police said motel staff told them she was drunk and wandering the motel causing a disturbance.

Officers said she slammed a door on an officer’s foot when they arrived and used the bathroom on herself.

Police gave her a warning and left, but were called back less than an hour later.

This time, police said Wright was in the lobby flinging feces, urine-soaked towels and empty beer cans at fellow guests and staff.

Police said they escorted her from the property.

“Don’t nobody want to clean up no other man’s feces. That’s just sickly and that’s probably why I’m sick now,” said a man who works as a janitor at the motel.

He said this isn’t the first time he’s had to clean up something disgusting.

“They’ve been doing a lot of things that’s obscene because I’ve cleaned up feces and God knows, I just don’t know, man.”

After leaving the motel, police said Wright eventually returned and they arrested her.

As they were doing so, she allegedly said she wasn’t going down without a fight and “asked officers if they would like to brawl,” then threatened to blow up the motel.

Motel staff told police Wright caused $1,450 worth of damage in her room alone.

Wright is charged with assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, vandalism and aggravated criminal trespass.