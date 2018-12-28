× Suspects arrested following holiday crime spree, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were detained after a string of robberies over a three day period.

According to police, they received the first call from Levi Motor Sports in the 3800 block of Park Avenue around 10 a.m. on December 23. The owner said eight dirt bikes had been stolen.

The next day officers received another call from the store manager at a Burger King on Lamar. The complainant told officers someone had thrown a rock through the side door and then grabbed the cash register drawers.

While searching for evidence, investigators noticed the Taco Bell next door had been hit as well.

Two days later, police said the same suspects then hit a Taco Bell on Ridgeway, a Subway on Getwell Road and a Popeyes on Showcase Road.

Officers said several of the businesses had surveillance cameras and observed the suspects getting into a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado. That stolen truck was later discovered parked at the Fairbridge Inn on Lamar.

Roderick Johnson, Nautica Moore, Larico Woods, and another individual were taken into custody and charged.