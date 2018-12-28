× Woman who shot alleged car burglar not facing charges, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who was taken into police custody after shooting a man who tried to break into her car will not face criminal charges, Memphis Police say.

Meanwhile, Jhatavieus Corley — the alleged burglar she shot — was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and theft.

Police responded to a shooting Thursday morning at the Brentwood Place Apartments off Sycamore View.

According to neighbors, a woman who lived at the complex caught a man trying to break into her car and shot him in the arm.

When police arrived, they took the woman into custody.

Corley was taken away by ambulance and police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Neighbors said the man was unarmed. They also said he broke into other vehicles at the complex.

MPD spokesman Louis Brownlee said that people have the right to defend themselves and others, but not property. He said he believes the woman was in fear for her life in this case.