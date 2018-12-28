Police searching for suspects accused of stealing from Collierville Kroger

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville police have released photos of two people wanted for stealing food from Kroger.

The pair entered the store on Houston Levee Road on December 22 and appear to have filled two baskets full of food. They then went to the self checkout lane, scanned more than $250 worth of items and then walked out the door without paying.

Surveillance cameras inside the store were rolling, giving police a good look at the suspects.

If you can identify them, call (901) 457-2520. You can also text CPDTIP and your tip to 847411.