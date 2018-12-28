× Police: Man caught with gun stolen from officer’s car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old was taken into custody after authorities say he was caught with an officer’s stolen gun.

In November, police responded to the 2900 block of Estes Road around 5:40 a.m. That’s where they learned an officer’s car had been stolen along with his MPD issued Sig Sauer .40 caliber handgun.

About a month later officers were in the area of Cooper and Central when they noticed a 2014 Nissan Maxima zoom through a red light at a high rate of speed. Officers pulled the driver over.

Authorities said as they were walking up to the car they noticed the passenger pushing something up underneath the seat. A search of the car revealed the item to be the officer’s stolen weapon.

The suspect was identified as Deonte Fletcher. He was arrested and charged with theft of property and unlawful possession of a weapon.