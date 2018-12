× Police looking for four Frayser shooting suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for four people in connection with a shooting in Frayser on Friday.

The incident happened at MLK College Preparatory School at 1530 Dellwood. One man was shot and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The four suspects were in a white GMC Yukon.

