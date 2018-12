× Police investigating overnight shooting in the Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —One person showed up at the hospital following a shooting in the Medical District overnight.

It happened near the Hop-In gas station and Burger King on Union Avenue, near Pauline around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but officers said he is expected to be okay.

So far, police haven’t released any suspect information.