Macaulay Culkin changing middle name to Macaulay Culkin after Twitter poll

Actor Macaulay Culkin has a new middle name thanks to his fans on Twitter, and it has a familiar ring to it.

The 38-year-old actor is legally changing his middle name to “Macaulay Culkin,” he announced Wednesday.

That means his full name will be Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. His current middle name is Carson.

The new name came after the “Home Alone” star opened a poll on his site Bunny Ears. More than 61,000 votes went to the winning name.

Other choices included “Shark Week,” “The McRib Is Back” and “Publicity Stunt.”