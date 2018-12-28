Kroger issues recall for shrimp products due to potential health hazard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you recently bought shrimp from Kroger? If so, you may want to check and see if it’s on a recent recall list issued by the grocery store.
According to the company, the products may have been under-cooked, presenting a health hazard to those who consume them.
Kroger said the affected stores are located in Central Ohio, Northwest Ohio, Northwestern Virginia and Michigan. They did not mention stores in the Mid-South.
If you have any of the following products return them to Kroger for a full refund:
- Sand Bar Peeled / Cooked Shrimp 26/30 CPTO UPC 11110-64115
- Shrimp Cooked, Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case UPC 69439-XXXXX
- Shrimp Grab & Go Service Case UPC 69447-XXXXX
- Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case UPC 69472-XXXXX
- Shrimp Cooked Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case UPC 89439-XXXXX
- Shrimp 26/30 Cooked Service Case UPC 89461-XXXXX
- Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case UPC 98107-XXXXX
- Shrimp Cocktail 26/30 UPC 99479-5XXXX
- Peeled Cooked Shrimp 26/30 UPC 40401-370681