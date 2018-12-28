× Kroger issues recall for shrimp products due to potential health hazard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you recently bought shrimp from Kroger? If so, you may want to check and see if it’s on a recent recall list issued by the grocery store.

According to the company, the products may have been under-cooked, presenting a health hazard to those who consume them.

Kroger said the affected stores are located in Central Ohio, Northwest Ohio, Northwestern Virginia and Michigan. They did not mention stores in the Mid-South.

If you have any of the following products return them to Kroger for a full refund: