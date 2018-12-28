Dashcam shows police car swerve as train appears

MONEKA, Ill. — An Illinois police officer was thanking his lucky stars after a close call with a train – and it was all caught on camera.

According to WJOL, a local news source, the officer was traveling down the street in Moneka, Illinois when he came upon a railroad track. Since the crossing arms were up he didn’t slow down on approach, forcing him to swerve at the last second as a train barrelled through.

The dash cam video showed two other cars barely made it out of the way in time as well.

The video was posted to Facebook last week and has since been video thousands of times.