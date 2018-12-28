× Barack Obama releases list of favorites of 2018

The 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, posted his annual list of favorite movies, books and songs of the year, and they include many of the popular works from 2018.

The list of movies include “Black Panther” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”

Some of the artists who made the list are J. Cole, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile and Chance the Rapper.

The former President also listed more than two dozen books he enjoyed, including a shout-out to his wife’s new memoir “Becoming,” which he said is “obviously his favorite.”