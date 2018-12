× Woman detained after shooting at Brentwood Place Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was detained after police say she critically injured a man early Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of Sable Place.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man had been shot. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting nor any information on the suspect.