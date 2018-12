× Winning Powerball ticket sold in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Check your Powerball tickets! A lucky Memphian won $100,000 in last night’s drawing and it could be you.

The lucky winner has not been identified and we don’t know where the ticket was purchased. However, we do know that the player matched four of the white ball numbers and the Powerball.

Last night’s numbers were 5, 25, 38, 52, 67, 24.

A $298.3 million ticket was sold in New York.