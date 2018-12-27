Video: Porch pirate chased by Colorado homeowner

COLORADO — Video of a woman chasing down an alleged porch pirate has gone viral.

Renee Abeyta was inside her Lakewood home just days before Christmas when she got a notification on her phone that someone was at her door. By the time she got there, the individual was gone.

That’s when she looked at her security cameras. She was astonished to see a woman walk up to her front porch, grab a package that had just been delivered and take off.

By the time Abeyta walked outside the suspect was crossing the street trying to get away.

She pulled out her phone to take video of the now viral encounter.

“What’s your name? What’s your name? Did you steal something? Give it! I’m gonna *bleep* call the police! I got you on camera *bleep* Give me the *bleep* thing now! I’m taping you.”

“Leave me alone lady I didn’t take anything,” the woman replied.

“Yes you did. I saw you!”

The woman ran down the street for about a minute with Abeyta on her heels.

“I was mad as hell. I couldn’t. There was no way I was gonna let her go. I would have ran for as many miles as I had to to get my package.”

Finally the woman stopped.

“I’m sorry.”

“Give it,” she said. “You *bleep* with the wrong person *bleep*. What’s wrong with you?”