× Video: Armed suspect who tried to rob gas station now wanted by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released surveillance video of a man caught on camera trying to steal from a local gas station.

The incident happened Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Marathon gas station in the 4100 block of Neely Road.

The man was caught on camera walking to the back of the store to the restroom. When he came back out, he pulled a gun and attempted to open the door leading to the store clerk.

Seeing what was going on, the clerk was able to lock that door prior to the man reaching it.

The suspect then fled from the scene.

If you can identify him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528- CASH.