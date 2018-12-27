× Two people hospitalized after separate overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating two separate overnight shootings.

The first happened at a gas station on Winchester and Lamar just before midnight.

By the time first responders made the scene the victim had been transported by private vehicle to the hospital. That individual’s condition has not been released.

Minutes later, police responded to another shooting call at the Timber Creek Plaza on Coleman Road near Raleigh Lagrange. One person was taken to the hospital in that incident.

While on the scene, WREG noticed several of the businesses in the strip mall had their windows shot out, along with some cars in the parking lot.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.