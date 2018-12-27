× Obamas top Most Admired list in Gallup survey

Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in America and Barack Obama is the most admired man, according to a new Gallup Poll released Thursday.

Michelle Obama was named most admired by 15 percent of respondents, compared to 4 percent for Clinton. Melania Trump also received 4 percent of the vote.

Hillary Clinton had been the most admired woman for 17 years, but was bested for the first time this year.

This is the 11th consecutive year that Barack Obama has been named the most admired man in the poll. He was named by 19 percent of respondents.

Donald Trump was second, named by 13 percent as the most admired. This year marks only the 13th time in 72 measurements the incumbent president did not win, Gallup said.

If Barack Obama is named next year, it would be his 12th win, overtaking Dwight Eisenhower for most times at the top of the poll.

The Gallup survey was taken Dec. 12 this year. Gallup first asked the question in 1946 and has done so every year since, except 1976.

