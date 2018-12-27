× Mississippi mother shot dead Christmas Day while visiting friends

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Three young children lost their mother Christmas Day after she was gunned down while visiting friends in Panola County.

Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby said Tavashia Hale, 29, was shot about a dozen times Tuesday afternoon in the 15300 block of Old Panola Road west of Como.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Tevin Wink, who Hale’s family describes as Hale’s god brother.

“You got three kids left without a mom. I just want justice done,” said Hale’s mother, Lee Ann Hale.

Hale said Tavashia was her only child, and she drove to Mississippi from Nashville on Wednesday after learning of her daughter’s death.

“Everybody just loved her,” she said. “She was just a lovable person.”

Hale said her daughter was with friends visiting Wink’s aunt’s house when the shooting happened.

“They pulled into the driveway, when she got out, shot her in the head,” Hale said.

Deputies haven’t yet established a motive for the shooting, but plan to have Wink undergo a mental evaluation. Hale hopes the results will bring answers.

“Her life was just taken too early, and she didn’t get a chance to just really live her life how she wanted,” Hale said. “We just want closure. We just want closure for my baby.”

Part of that closure means eventually breaking the news to Tavashia Hale’s youngest two children, ages 6 and 5.

“It’s hard because I don’t know to tell them about their mom,” Hale said.

Wink is charged with murder and remains in custody.