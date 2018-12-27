Man’s alleged crime spree ends when he tries to sell rare saxophone

"I wake up Christmas morning and I go look in my car and my saxophone and backpack are gone," McNair said.

The items were stolen from his unlocked car.

"The police officers recommended that we should call around music stores and pawn shops and let them know what happened," McNair said.

Amro Music was one of those stores.

McNair told store employees that the saxophone was a rare Selmer Mark Six, and it has a defining feature.

"That key right there is shiny or more shiny than the rest of the instrument," McNair said.