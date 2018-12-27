Man’s alleged crime spree ends when he tries to sell rare saxophone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of stealing a saxophone, among other things, and trying to resell it at a Midtown music store. He now faces a long list of charges.
Luckily, the saxophone stolen from Briarcrest senior Parke McNair was unique, and thanks to a heads up from McNair, employees at Amro Music in Midtown recognized it right away.
"I wake up Christmas morning and I go look in my car and my saxophone and backpack are gone," McNair said.
The items were stolen from his unlocked car.
"The police officers recommended that we should call around music stores and pawn shops and let them know what happened," McNair said.
Amro Music was one of those stores.
McNair told store employees that the saxophone was a rare Selmer Mark Six, and it has a defining feature.
"That key right there is shiny or more shiny than the rest of the instrument," McNair said.
When Joseph Sanders came into the store Wednesday to sell a saxophone, employees were able to recognize it right away.
McNair said employees called police and stalled Sanders until officers arrived and arrested him.
"I was excited and relieved that I actually got that instrument back," McNair said.
Police said Sanders drove to the store in a stolen Mazda, and after they searched him, they allegedly found a handgun stolen from someone else's 1997 Honda two weeks ago.
"You know there's a better way to get money than to steal stuff," McNair said. "Go get a job somewhere."
Police also said they found shaved down keys often used to break into older Honda models like the one previously mentioned. Sanders is charged with possession of burglary tools, burglary, theft and more.
"It's just nice to know that he's actually gone," McNair said.
McNair also got back his backpack, which contained a school-owned laptop. The saxophone is also technically owned by the school, so of course, McNair was relieved to have it again.