Live at 9: Mayor Lee Harris, Amy Weirich, Marvel Universe Live & Chef Steven Leake

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris

He’s already through his first 100 days in office and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris shows no signs of slowing down. From the criminal justice system, including juvenile justice, education and a variety of new hires, the list of goals and tasks is lengthy.

Mayor Harris stopped by to talk about all that on Live at 9.

District Attorney Amy Weirich

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is expanding a program designed to take on crime by moving prosecutors into police stations. A prosecutor will now work at the Tillman precinct in Binghampton side by side with police officers.

D.A. Amy Weirich joined us to talk about the goals of this initiative.

Marvel Universe Live!

Marvel Universe Live brings cutting edge special effects, martial arts and a wide range of stunts to the Landers Center in Southaven. From Captain America to Thor, you’ll be able to see all of your favorite superheroes and villains in one place.

Tyler Hubbard and Luke Sexton talked about how you can get in on the action on Live at 9.

Cooking with Chef Steven Leake

You might be tired of your holiday dinner leftovers but don’t throw them out just yet. Chef Steven Leake from Southwest Tennessee Community College showed us how to revitalize that Christmas turkey.

Cream Turkey and Shiitake Mushroom Soup

Ingredients:

1/4 cup butter

1 cup chopped Shiitake mushrooms

1 cup chopped Portobello mushrooms

2 shallots, chopped

1 cup of chopped turkey Christmas Turkey

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

15 ounces chicken broth or stock

1-cup half-and-half

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pinch ground nutmeg

¼ cup of grated Parmesan Cheese

2 Tablespoons of chopped Green Onions

Directions:

Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Sauté the shiitake mushrooms, portobello mushrooms, and shallots for about 5 minutes, or until soft.

Add chopped turkey.

Mix in the flour until smooth.

Gradually stir in the chicken broth. Cook, stirring, 5 minutes, or until thick and bubbly.

Stir in the half-and-half and add parmesan cheese. Sprinkle in a nice pinch of nutmeg and season with salt and pepper.

Low Simmer for 5 minutes.

Ladle into soup bowls and garnish with fresh chopped green onions and serve.