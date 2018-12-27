"I was nervous for my family," Godshall said.

Godshall said this house has been shot up before, which appeared to be true because the side of the house facing away from where the shooting happened was riddled with bullet holes.

Godshall said it's only a matter of time before an innocent bystander gets hurt

"The next door neighbor right next to this house, the last shooting, they had two bullets that went through his window and into his daughter's bedroom," he said.

Carter's other brother drove him and Walton to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are still looking for suspects but have not said what they initial argument was about.

"You know, back in my day," Godshall said. "When we got into an argument, and we had a problem, we just went to the fists."

That did not happen here, and what did scared a lot of people.

Carter and his ex-girlfriend have one child together.