Gunfire rages during argument in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two people were shot during an exchange of gunfire in a Cordova neighborhood.
Ace Godshall, who lives down the street, has surveillance cameras that captured all the gunfire happening outside a house on Tulip Trail.
"It's absolutely insane," he said. "People don’t care about anybody anymore."
This all started Wednesday night when Corey Carter and his two brothers were in the driveway of the house.
Police said Carter got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend and her uncle after they showed up in a Chevy Tahoe with three other men.
"I heard a bunch of rounds popping off," Godshall said. "I grabbed my gun and ran outside."
Police then said the men in the Tahoe jumped out and started shooting when Carter walked up intending to fight his ex's uncle.
Carter and his brother, Cortney Walton, returned fire but were shot multiple times. All five suspects got back in the Tahoe and drove off.
"I was nervous for my family," Godshall said.
Godshall said this house has been shot up before, which appeared to be true because the side of the house facing away from where the shooting happened was riddled with bullet holes.
Godshall said it's only a matter of time before an innocent bystander gets hurt
"The next door neighbor right next to this house, the last shooting, they had two bullets that went through his window and into his daughter's bedroom," he said.
Carter's other brother drove him and Walton to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are still looking for suspects but have not said what they initial argument was about.
"You know, back in my day," Godshall said. "When we got into an argument, and we had a problem, we just went to the fists."
That did not happen here, and what did scared a lot of people.
Carter and his ex-girlfriend have one child together.