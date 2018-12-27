Fifty Memphis families have a FFUN Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South organization is helping to make sure Memphis children have a good Christmas.

Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives held an event Saturday to give Christmas presents to children.

About 50 families attended, and many of the parents have felonies on their records.

The organization's founder says he hopes events like this will have a far-reaching positive impact on the community.

"I think the only way we can stop crime is to show more love. Our law enforcement can't do it. We've got to show more love, and this is a way of saying, 'I love you, I care about you, and we're going to have a great Christmas.'"

FFUN holds several events a year to help create positive attitudes and lifestyles in the community.