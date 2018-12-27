Attorney to meet with accused shooter in 2-year-old’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of murdering 2-year-old Laylah Washington now has an attorney.

Attorney William Massey's office has agreed to take on Tylan McCray as a client. He's accused of shooting and killing Washington during what police called a road rage incident in June 2017.

The attorneys asked the judge to give them some time to meet their client and get familiar with things, and the judge allowed.

"We look forward to delving deeper into this case and sorting it out," attorney Lauren Fuchs said. "It's hard on everyone involved. That little girl had a family that loves her and misses her."

Fuchs said her heart goes out to the victim's family, but there are two sides to examine.

"Tylan has a family that loves him and misses him while he's incarcerated at 201 Poplar," she said.

Since things are still fresh, their plan is to meet McCray and get his side of the story. She says the office is already working to set something up.

"Right now we are in the very preliminary stages of this case," Fuchs said.

She says she understands the frustration some are feeling with the whole thing.

"There's always questions that will arise when a case is in the investigation phase so long before anyone is arrested or questioned."

In this case it took investigators a year and a half, along with the desperate pleading of Laylah's mother, MPD begging for answers, and billboards being put out before McCray was finally charged with first-degree murder.

Fuchs says her firm will fight to see that truth and justice finds it way.

McCray's court date was reset for Jan. 3. That's the next time he'll face the judge with his new attorney.

Tylan's cousin Brandon McCray, who police say was driving the getaway car on that tragic night, is facing a lesser charge and is being represented by Leslie Ballin.