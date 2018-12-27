Customer claims being locked out of store after requesting refund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pizza delivery in Whitehaven made a wrong turn when a Papa John's customer said she got into it with employees and ended up locked out of the store without her order.

Stacy Swan said during her dinner break, she used a delivery service to order pizza on Dec. 18.

"My order was wrong," she said. "Door Dash brought me one thing, but the other piece was missing off."

Swan said she went directly to the store and was determined to get workers to fix her order.

"I had a brownie—it was just a brownie," she said. "I asked if they could replace it along with the cheese sticks I had."

She said while she originally showed up because of the missing items, once she got inside, she decided because of their food preparation practices, she didn't want the pizza either. Instead, she wanted a refund.

According to the police report, this started an argument, and she was put out of the store.

"He was telling me to get out of his store," Swan said.

Eric Harris, a representative from Papa John's, said Swan was irate, and for that reason, employees did make her leave. They also locked the door and called police.

"She came to the store, and she was very hostile and aggressive," Harris said. "She was asked to leave a couple of times."

Swan also called police and told them an employee pushed her, but the person accused wasn't arrested.

"Our policy is make the customer happy—apologize, solve and thank—that's a part of our culture, and I believe that was executed to the best of their ability," Harris said.

It's not clear exactly what happened inside the store because investigators couldn't view store surveillance footage due to a malfunction with the equipment.

Papa John's representatives said they were willing to correct her order.