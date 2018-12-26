Suspects in Laylah Washington murder appear before judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing two-year-old Laylah Washington and his cousin, who police say drove the getaway car, faced a judge Wednesday.

One of those men, 19-year-old Brandon McCray, walked out of the courtroom out on bond, refusing to answer our questions. He's accused of driving the car a year a half ago involved in a horrific road rage shooting in Hickory Hill.

Detectives say Brandon's cousin, Tylan McCray, shot at the car carrying little 2-year-old Laylah Washington. Washington's mother and other family members also inside at the time.

Police say Brandon McCray admitted to driving his grandmother's car, with Tylan inside, away from the shooting. He's charged with accessory after the fact, and was able to post bond.

"It hurt in my soul, it hurt in my soul. I'm trying to keep my emotions in check here," said Laylah's uncle, Terry Washington, about seeing the accused killer in court.

Washington sat along with Laylah's mother in the courtroom while the cousins appeared before the judge.

The judge acknowledged he was surprised Brandon wasn't charged as a principal.

As for 21-year-old Tylan, accused of pulling the trigger, he remains in jail.

There was confusion as to whether or not he has an attorney. The judge gave him until tomorrow to straighten it out.

Washington said while the family is confused and frustrated by some charges, they're turning to their faith and they're grateful.

"Whoever came forward and turned these people in, thank you, thank you, I don't know you but I love you to death," he said.

WREG reached out to the District Attorney's Office for more information but have not heard back.

Brandon McCray's attorney, Leslie Ballin, said his client will be in court Jan. 3.