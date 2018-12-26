Mississippi troopers cracking down on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — If your New Year’s Eve travel plans include Mississippi highways, troopers will be out in full force, and they’ll be looking for more than just drunk drivers.

They're also looking for things like speeding and texting.

Troopers did the same crackdown over Christmas, handing out more than 600 tickets in north Mississippi alone. Statewide, troopers wrote more than 6,000 tickets during the Christmas crackdown, 124 for DUI.

Tiffany Taylor takes I-55 to work every day and knows how crazy Mississippi highways can be. She says it’s worse during the holidays.

That’s why the Mississippi Highway Patrol is adding manpower on New Year’s Eve.

"We have small children so that definitely makes a big difference," Taylor said.

Willie Dockery says speeding is always an issue.

"It don't have to be a holiday, any day," he said. "I can be running normal speed limit, here come one coming through here like zoom, almost blow me down."

That’s why he tries to stay off the highways when he can.

"A lot of people ain't got no respect for me or nobody else and it's sad."