Men wanted after robbing Marathon gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released surveillance video of two men who robbed a Marathon gas station.

The incident happened Saturday, Dec. 22, at the location in the 4900 block of East Shelby Drive.

The clerk told police two men entered the store, went behind the counter and threatened to kill him if he did anything. They then calmly grabbed cigarettes and cash from the register, and took off.

Two days later a man wearing the exact same clothing as one of the suspects returned. He was unable to get inside the store and fled.

If you can identify either man or know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.