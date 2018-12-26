× Man spends Christmas in jail after being accused of attacking woman, child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man spent Christmas behind bars after allegedly attacking a woman and her daughter inside their home.

According to police, the incident happened in the 500 block of East Mallory Avenue around 4 a.m.

The woman told police Bobby Clay showed up at her home around 4 a.m. Tuesday banging on the door and making accusations. She opened the interior door but stated she kept the screen door locked to prevent him from coming inside.

When she wouldn’t let him in, Clay allegedly forced his way inside and began attacking the woman. He then punched a child who came to her mother’s aid, police said.

After pushing him back out of the home, the woman said Clay jumped into his car and intentionally rammed her Jeep into the side of her home. He then reportedly attempted to gain entry once more through a window.

The woman grabbed her five children and ran to a nearby abandoned home. They hid there until police arrived.