Man accused of shooting family member's boyfriend in the back of the head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after he allegedly shot a family member’s boyfriend in the back of the head.

The incident happened Thursday, December 20, in the 6400 block of East Shelby Drive.

The victim told police he was headed to see his girlfriend and was talking to her on the phone when Jarvis Greer got on the line. Greer told the man he wasn’t welcome and threatened him.

Undeterred by the threats, the man said he continued on to the woman’s home. The couple were talking when the victim was suddenly shot in the back of the head. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

During the investigation, police said they collected 20 spent shell casings from the front door of the home. The pistol used in the shooting was also reportedly found inside.

Three bullets were also found inside a home across the street. Authorities said two juveniles were inside that home at the time.

Police didn’t say how they connected Greer to the shooting, but he was arrested and charged.