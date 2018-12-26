Live at 9: BBB’s new warning & Watercooler Wednesday

BBB: Be skeptical about amazing health claims

The company that marketed Nobetes, a pill they claimed treats diabetes, settled a Federal Trade Commission complaint alleging that the advertising claims for the product are false. The Better Business Bureau’s Randy Hutchinson talked about that on Live at 9.

Watercooler Wednesday

Actor Kevin Spacey breaks his year long social media silence with a strange video, and can you really get away from it all while on vacation? We discussed that and more in this Watercooler Wednesday.