Inmate escapes from the St. Francis County Jail

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department has issued an alert for a man who escaped from the county jail.

Paul McGee has been on the run since Christmas Eve. It’s unclear how he escaped custody.

At the time he was being held on forgery, criminal mischief, theft of property and residential burglary charges. Authorities said he’s now wanted for felony escape.

If you know anything that could help locate him, call (870) 633-2611.