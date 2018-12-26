× At least 16 domestic violence arrests in Shelby County over holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were at least 16 domestic violence arrests in Shelby County over the Christmas holiday, and experts say it’s not unusual.

Ten of the arrests fell on Christmas Day and six on Christmas Eve.

“That sounds about right because there’s a lot of substance consumption during that time and then you’re still dealing with Christmas blues,” said Rosie Retic with the Family Safety Center.

“The domestic violence cases do spike during that time of year,” Retic said.

Kenya Wells was arrested after allegedly shooting her husband in the ankle at their Raleigh home. Police said they found him lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Bobby Clay was arrested for allegedly punching a woman and her 15-year-old daughter before driving his car into the woman’s Jeep and pushing the Jeep into her house.

Francisco Araujo was arrested for allegedly punching a woman in the face on Christmas Eve because he couldn’t find his phone charger.

Deandre Eason punched his pregnant girlfriend several times in the back of her head on Christmas Day because she wouldn’t agree to an abortion.

“Pay attention to your neighbors, you know, notice the kids. If you see anything that seems strange there, then do get involved,” said Retic.

In addition to alcohol consumption, Retic said there’s a lot of financial stress over the holidays that can contribute to violence.