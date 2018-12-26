One dead, four injured in crash near Briarcrest

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a crash in Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are responding to the scene at Houston Levee near Briarcrest School.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and four others have been taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The sheriff’s office says that the area of Houston Levee that is near the crash site has been closed.

Deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.

WREG is heading to the scene now to gather more information.