Westy's serves Christmas dinner to those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Christmas morning, the gift of food was flowing at Westy’s restaurant downtown.

Young and old filed into the eatery on North Main to feast on the traditional Christmas meal including ham, stuffing, gravy, and green beans.

“The doors are open and if you are hungry, you can come eat,” said Westy’s ownerJake Schorr. He said this holiday tradition is open to all who want to come.

No rules here. Just come and eat. Even take some to your neighbors.

Over 15 or so years, the crowd has continued to come, between 34,000 and 36,000 people, Schorr estimated.

Some of the folks are homeless. Others just can’t afford to buy good food. Here it was free to all.

“Westy’s they did a good job for Thanksgiving and they always do a job every year for helping out the homeless and people in the community that really need it,” said Demetrius Carr, who was enjoying the meal at Westy’s.

It was all about spreading the Christmas cheer on this Christmas day.

“We are fortunate. There are people who are less fortunate. Each of us should share. We do,” said Schorr.

Schorr said a lot of the food prepared Tuesday was bought by the restaurant, but a lot was also donated from places like Cash Saver grocery and Lindenwood Christian Church.