× Two women charged with shoplifting on Christmas Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were arrested on Christmas Eve after police say they tried sneak out of a Dillard’s store with jewelry, cologne and sunglasses stuffed in a jacket pocket.

Alexandria Casteel, 30, and Courtney Agner, 27, are both charged with theft.

It happened at the Wolfchase Galleria store around 3:30 Monday.

Police say they were caught on camera putting about $1,000 worth of items into a pocket before they walked past the cash register. They were taken into custody without incident.

Shelby County court records show lengthy criminal histories for Casteel and Agner, with previous felony arrests for theft among other charges.