Salvation Army bell ringer spreading joy in Hernando through song

HERNANDO, Miss. — Janice Moore, a Red Kettle bell ringer, has been spreading joy for eight years for the Salvation Army.

You can often find her singing and smiling as she takes donations at the Kroger in Hernando.

“It makes me smile because they’re helping the kids. It makes me happy because they’re helping other grown folks who need help too, the less fortunate, so it’s good," said Moore.

Not only does her vibrant personality cause the donations to pour in, it also brings shoppers to join her for a tune.

Moore’s known to sing a special song she wrote about being grateful, happy and joyful.

”God doesn’t want people sad; he wants to be grateful and thankful and that’s why I sing that song.”

WREG's Bridget Chapman told her we came out to meet her because several community members told us how much they adore her.

“That makes me feel good," Moore said with her eyes full of tears. "They're loving people."

Moore says every year when the bell ringing wraps up, you can find her back in Memphis.

“I’ll be at home, waiting on the Salvation Army to call again.”

We've already surpassed our goal of $901,000, but you can still donate by going to Kettle901.org.

All money raised stays right here in the Mid-South.