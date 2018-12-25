Man robbed in Nutbush driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was robbed in his driveway in Nutbush, and the same suspect may be responsible for multiple robberies in the surrounding area.

The man told detectives he was at his home off Reed Avenue a few days ago when a white Infiniti G35 pulled up. A man got out, pulled a gun on the victim, took his wallet, then took off.

Police say no one was hurt.

Angie Barthel lives in the neighborhood. She heard about the crime while delivering Christmas presents to a neighbor this Tuesday, and she also delivered a warning for her neighbor.

"Nowadays you can't even walk out your door without thinking you're going to get shot or something. I heard about a three-year-old getting shot yesterday in Midtown."

Thankfully in this case police did not say anyone was physically hurt.

"We've lived here over 40 years and we've never had any trouble on this street," a neighbor said.

The neighbors say they are working together to stay vigilant.

"We try to watch each other around here. Got real good neighbors. Right here in this area."