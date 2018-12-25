Man allegedly gives woman a sock when she paid for an iPhone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been a rough Christmas for Rickey Mobley. He was arrested Monday for a crime that happened this summer.

He allegedly rode to a woman's Hickory Hill home under the guise of selling her an iPhone. Police say she gave him $250 and he handed her an iPhone box, but the car he was in sped off before she could open it.

When she did, she found a sock.

"I would be mad," her neighbor Jeremy Henry says, "I wouldn't know what to do."

Turns out, Mobley is accused of doing something similar the day before when he allegedly met up with a different girl in a nearby Bank of America parking lot. Police say she paid him $300 for an iPhone he advertised on social media. When she opened the box, she allegedly found a broken phone she couldn't use.

Henry calls Mobley a common thief, if the allegations are true.

"They can't get a job. They can't go to work on their own and make their own money," he says, "Trying to rob and steal and trick others and all that kind of stuff."

Mobley, who's 18 years old, is charged with theft in both cases. Henry is sad to hear he's just a teenager.

"That's too young. Go out and get a job. Go make your own money. You don't got to take from others," Henry says.

He hopes Mobley can get a job with charges like these.

"That's crazy. I mean, 18 and he already got charges," Henry says.

Mobley is due in court Wednesday.