Live at 9: Patriot Village, Jerry Lawler, COTA & Madi Claunch

Patriot Village

Their goal is to end homelessness among our nation’s veterans. To make that happen, Patriot Village works to provide affordable housing and support services to the men and women who served our country. County Commissioner Eddie Jones and Colonel Darwin Concon from Patriot Village joined us on Live at 9 to talk about making that a reality.

The Lawler family honors loved one

After the death of their loved one Jerry and Kevin Lawler found an unique way to honor him this Christmas. They shared their idea with WREG in the hopes it can bring comfort to others going through similiar heartbreak.

COTA and the gift of life

December is the month when many focus on gifts. For Jesse and Nick Faris it is also a time to celebrate the ultimate gift — the gift of life. Daughter Brooklyn, who is now healthy and thriving after a liver transplant, and bis sister Rhet joined us to talk about their journey.

Music with Madi Claunch

She’s one of the youngest winners of the Senior Youth Talent Competition at the Mid-South Fair. Madi Claunch hopes to follow in her parent’s footsteps and be a worship leader some day.