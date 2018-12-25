Live at 9: Christmas Music Special

Posted 5:19 am, December 25, 2018, by

As you celebrate this Christmas, WREG invites you to tune in for some of the best holiday music from artists around the globe.

Alice Hansen and The Blackwater Trio- I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Ashton Riker- Merry Christmas Baby

Brian Callies and the Tennessee Rangers- If I Get Home on Christmas Day

Brian Johnson-  It’s Christmas Time Pretty Baby

Brown and Gray- It’s Not Christmas Til You Come Around

Dale Watson- Honky Tonk Christmas

Justin Allen Tate- Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer

Karlie Shorr- Last Christmas

Marcela Pinilla- Silent Night

McKenna Bray- O Holy Night

Mike Phillips- The Christmas Song

Sarah Mae- Snow Frosted Fantasy

Sarah Simmons- Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Sister Hazel- Run Run Rudolph