Church: Father, son who survived Collierville house fire released from hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville father and son who survived a house fire that killed four people just before Christmas have been released from the hospital, their church said Tuesday.

Danny and Cole Coudriet survived the fire by jumping out a second-floor window.

Kari Coudriet, wife to Danny and mother to Cole, was killed along with three teenagers — Sharron, Joy and Aaron Naik — who were staying with the family while their parents were on a missionary trip to India.

Collierville Bible Church, where the family were members, said the surviving Coudriets were out of the hospital and would be staying with family.

“The Coudriet family is well loved in our church, community, and soccer community and there has been a lot of support for them. God’s grace through his people is evident,” the church said on social media Tuesday evening.