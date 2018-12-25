Christmas tradition continues at Brother Junipers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Volunteers fed hundreds of families at Brother Junipers restaurant near the University of Memphis on Christmas Day.

It's an annual tradition going on 30 years.

"On Thanksgiving there are lots of places people can go, but on Christmas Day it's very difficult to get a good meal," owner Jonathan Koplin said.

It was a packed house, filled with those in need of a holiday meal or just those who preferred to be served.

But one person in particular spread his Christmas spirit all over the room.

"As far as on my adventures, I'm a lone wolf but I come around good people all the time," customer Jerry Hill said.

Hill, also known as "Big Hands," has almost lost count of how many times he's spent his Christmas here — somewhere between 17 and 21 of them, he says.

And there's just something that keeps bringing him back.

"I enjoy the atmosphere. I enjoy meeting people you know?"

Koplin says Hill is homeless and has been panhandling for several years. He's always seen him out but has since built a relationship with him.

"No matter what, I love y'all man," Hill said.

It's people like this who keep Koplin and his family serving, a tradition and gift they'll keep giving, just to see smiling faces.

The owner says giving is just a part of having a Christian-run business. They try to stay involved in the community and lend a helping hand, all throughout the year.