× Car break-ins increase with Christmas shopping season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been a tough Christmas for lots of Memphians who didn’t get to give some of the gifts they bought, because their presents were snatched out of vehicles.

Police say they see a growing trend of car break-ins, and they say it’s not over yet.

Memphis Police Department’s Crime Tracker shows 216 car break-ins across the city this month, an average of about nine a day.

Police attribute lots of them to crooks taking advantage of holiday shoppers who leave stuff in their cars.

It hasn’t been a great month for businesses, either. MPD’s Crime Tracker shows 56 business burglaries this month.

As you might imagine, most of the break-ins have happened in the East Memphis and Cordova areas, which is where a lot of major holiday shopping destinations are. For example, Wolfchase Galleria.

Police say it’s best to hide everything out of sight, not on display on your seat.

Police don’t expect the break-ins to stop anytime soon, since people always return gifts and take advantage of after-Christmas sales.

That’s why MPD will continue to step up patrols.